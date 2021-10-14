https://www.oann.com/chief-lawyer-for-myanmars-suu-kyi-says-he-has-been-issued-gag-order/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chief-lawyer-for-myanmars-suu-kyi-says-he-has-been-issued-gag-order



FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

October 15, 2021

(Reuters) – The head lawyer representing Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday he had been issued a gag order by authorities in the military-ruled country.

Khin Maung Zaw, who has been the only source of public information on Suu Kyi’s court appearances and multiple legal cases, said in a Facebook post he had been barred from speaking to media, diplomats, international organisations and foreign governments.

