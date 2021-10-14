https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/child-actor-explains-how-his-agent-informed-him-hed-landed-a-role-in-kamala-harris-totally-genuine-space-video/

Last week we told you about Kamala Harris’ YouTube video serious about space, and clearly the White House was looking for a way to make the VP more relatable. They overdid it just a bit and Harris looks incredibly over-coached. Here’s a clip in case you missed it:

What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/mj6cM2wDIr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

To make the video even less genuine, it was learned that the video features child actors that the White House hired.

Here’s one of the actors explaining how he landed a role in Harris’ completely authentic video:

WATCH: One of the child actors in Kamala Harris’ cringe NASA video explains how he auditioned for the skit. “A week later, my agent called me and he’s like, ‘hey Trevor, you booked it!’” pic.twitter.com/bD6qbRe1Hm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

kid has an agent lol https://t.co/UncqQFDrau — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 14, 2021

aahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahaahahahahahahahaha bless this kid https://t.co/5EkNPnd3FF — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 14, 2021

Everything in politics is theatre. EVERYTHING. — Valley Voter (@Vote4Fedro) October 14, 2021

everything about the biden presidency is scripted and staged https://t.co/LH5rx3uHEd — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) October 14, 2021

