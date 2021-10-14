https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/cnn-is-utter-st-glenn-greenwald-calls-out-little-worm-sanjay-gupta-and-his-pals-at-the-network/

As Twitchy reported, while interviewing CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Rogan pretty much laid waste to CNN over its lie about him taking “horse dewormer” to treat COVID-19. We already brought you one epic thread by Glenn Greenwald calling out CNN over its horse dewormer smear, but that thread was inspired by the clip of Gupta on Rogan’s podcast. But then Gupta went on the air with Don Lemon and the two doubled-down, with Lemon saying, “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse dewormer. I think that’s important.”

That clip set off Greenwald, who penned another epic thread blasting CNN:

CNN and @DonLemon are pathetic. There is zero ambiguity they lied about Joe Rogan. They told viewers he took horse dewormer: a 100% lie. He took the human version of ivermectin prescribed by his medical doctor. But as I said, lying is not frowned upon at CNN: it’s encouraged. https://t.co/XIkYGx8UWX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

It’s true that ivermectin is not approved for treatment of COVID. That has nothing with the lie CNN told. They said Rogan took horse dewormer. He didn’t. And CNN and Don Lemon are such little people, with so little integrity, they can’t admit they lied. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This is what I said earlier. In these corporate outlets – and I know, because I worked with several – they know their audience doesn’t mind lying if it’s aimed at their adversaries. They want that! CNN knows their audience doesn’t want a retraction:https://t.co/gafzT1ciM4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Let me say again: however much contempt you harbor for these media corporations — and I know it’s a lot — it’s still not enough. They deserve more. No institution does more damage to political and cultural life than employees of media corporations.https://t.co/lxvSjiUFvy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

And we’ve seen that no institution believes it’s entitled to special protections than corporate media.

Also, notice what a little worm Sanjay Gupta is. When he had to confront Rogan face to face, he admitted CNN lied about him and shouldn’t have said what they sad. Then, back on CNN, pressured by Lemon, he stuttered and obfuscated. Look at the difference:https://t.co/mrfjyuPA0v — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This, too, from @andersoncooper — that Rogan acknowledged taking a treatment “designed for animals” — is also an outright lie. There’s no ambiguity or debate. They lied. But they know the few viewers they have don’t care if they lie about enemies:https://t.co/onFjAaBaqz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

“A controversial treatment designed for animals.”

Just look at how often, casually, and blatantly CNN lies about people. And then, when one of their employees is forced to admit they lied when directly confronted by the person they lied about, they force him to go on air and humiliate himself by backtracking. CNN is utter shit. pic.twitter.com/UJwj1izWGJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Fact Check: True as Hell — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) October 14, 2021

Ivermectin CAN be used on horses. Just like all of our antibiotics CAN be used on horses. Are you guys crazy? Are you taking HORSE antibiotics?! — Kevin (@blogagog) October 14, 2021

Russell Brand did a great take down of Don Lemon. Well deserved. — Roibeard De Una 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 (@RoibearddeUna) October 14, 2021

CNN was the reason I bought cable TV, 35-years ago. Now it’s a leading reason why I do not buy cable TV—900 channels of shit with cable news leading the way. pic.twitter.com/Na6dhONiAv — Cyber Candide (@CyberCandide) October 14, 2021

They’re unfit for airports — chiefin’wahoo (@ChiefinWahoo) October 14, 2021

Just take comfort in the fact that this tweet will probably get more likes than CNN will get views for the whole day — Joe cool (@joe989_cool) October 14, 2021

