Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave a rare interview this week in which he claimed that even though he’s pursuing other opportunities, it doesn’t mean he is not eager to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick’s Current Ventures

Kaepernick, 33, has not played in the NFL since 2016. Since then, he’s focused on bashing America and fighting racial injustice through his non-profit group, the Know Your Rights Camp.

He also has launched a new “woke” Netflix series about his teenage years that is set to drop on October 29.

You can check out a trailer for that below.

Kaepernick Claims He Wants To Return To NFL

Despite these ventures keeping him busy, Kaepernick claimed to Ebony that he “absolutely” wants to return to the NFL.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” he alleged. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way,” Kaepernick continued, seemingly addressing the NFL. “And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared.”

Kaepernick went on to say that he will continue acting and producing while he waits on an opportunity from the NFL.

“We are not one dimensional,” he said.

Kaepernick Excited For Netflix Series

As for what he’s up to now, Kaepernick is anticipating the release of his Netflix show, which he hopes will educate people about his race-baiting agenda:

“There are different audiences that the show will speak to differently. When you look at Black and Brown folks, especially Black and Brown youth, the message is staying true to yourself, believing in yourself, having confidence in your identity, and not letting anybody take that from you.

I also think that as we look at broader society, part of what the show speaks to is how whiteness shows up…and how we engage with it…but also the pressures, the microaggressions, the racism, and what that shows up as. I hope it’s an opportunity for white people to be able to look at their actions…how they show up in society and how they are engaging with Black and Brown folks…and look at their own privilege and perspective and be able to take away from this what actions they can take to improve the dynamics and the oppressive nature of systems and positions of power and privilege that they have.”

This interview was conducted by “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin.

NFL Return Unlikely For Kaepernick

Yahoo News reported that it is unlikely that Kaepernick will ever return to the NFL, given how long he’s been off the field.

It’s hard to believe that he even really wants to come back. He seems to be way more focused on making millions for himself while further dividing America along racial lines.

