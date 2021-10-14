https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/14/come-for-the-dramatic-and-emotionally-charged-movie-trailer-stay-for-the-unintentionally-hilarious-ending-video/

There’s a new movie coming out, and it looks pretty intense.

So it’s only fitting that the title be pretty intense, too. But we won’t spoil that for you.

Check it out for yourselves:

shh. (puts a soft finger on your lips) just watch this movie trailer without knowing the title and let the feeling move youpic.twitter.com/HisBoujCyU — Jenny Yang’s touring the Northeast Oct 20-23 (@jennyyangtv) October 14, 2021

Now. Is that a title, or is that a title?

When I tell you I was on the verge of tears and then SCREAMED at the title card 💀💀💀💀💀💀 HOW — Kyra Sims 📯🦆🍕💀 (@lilymischief) October 14, 2021

I’m so upset I wish I could go back in time and either just never see this tweet or change the title of the movie — Kyra Sims 📯🦆🍕💀 (@lilymischief) October 14, 2021

Don’t be sad! Embrace it!

They were smart enough to change “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale” to “Total Recall” I don’t care if this is the title of the original story, movies need proper titles not names like episodes of a CW show. — Booanne👻 (@MissGloop) October 14, 2021

Imagine going through life never having known about “Needle in a Timestack.” What an empty life you would’ve led.

The name of the movie isn’t entirely the fault of the moviemakers. It’s the title of the 1982 Robert Silverberg short story the movie is based on.

And Silverberg also used the title in a 1966 collection of stories. pic.twitter.com/toi3TpVvOt — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) October 14, 2021

Yeah, no. Sorry. That was, like, 40 years ago. They’ve had 40 years to come up with a less hilariously cringe title and they blew it.

And thank goodness for that, because Lord knows we need stuff to laugh about these days.

I laughed out loud harder and longer, when I got to the end of this clip, than I have at anything for months. It could have been a brilliant piece of sketch comedy, but it’s real. https://t.co/FcnXjEGbRX — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 14, 2021

It really does seem like something out of a sketch. Not SNL, though, because SNL’s not that funny.

the trailer is gorgeous, but the title is giving me 30 rock — Amy Louise Doherty (@amyloudoherty) October 14, 2021

Tracy: “Liz Lemon, this stolen wife scenario reminds me of that time travel movie I was in! Needle in a Timestack!”

*cutaway*

“HOW AM I EVER GONNA FIND MY WIFE, WHEN THERE’S SO MANY NEEDLES? AND SO FEW STACKS OF TIME?” — land of conniefusion (@mamatiresias) October 14, 2021

El. Oh. El.

“Needle in a Timestack.” If that’s the title they ultimately chose, imagine the amazing ideas that were rejected.

The Time Unraveler

Time Interrupter

Time Interpreter

What Time Is It?

Love on a Timeout

Where did you go?

The Color Hamilton — johnalynn (@johnalynn) October 14, 2021

Alts:

Timeless

A Different Time

Time Is Of The Essence

A Stitch In Time Saves Mine

A Crick In Time, Squared

I Had The Time Of Our Lives

Parse He, Say Those Wary, And Time

A Time Warp A Day Keeps The Divorce Away

Time Flies When You’re The Guy From Hamilton — Chris WarnHerMikeMyersEscaped (@cwarn89) October 14, 2021

No time to love

You only love twice

Love another day

Tomorrow never dies Main dude rips up the timeline in a tux, kills everyone, makes a crappy quip about it, gets the girl, doesn’t care that she’s a different one from before. — Faye Walter (@fayedoubleyou) October 14, 2021

Gold, Jerry. Gold!

