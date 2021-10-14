https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/14/come-for-the-dramatic-and-emotionally-charged-movie-trailer-stay-for-the-unintentionally-hilarious-ending-video/

There’s a new movie coming out, and it looks pretty intense.

So it’s only fitting that the title be pretty intense, too. But we won’t spoil that for you.

Check it out for yourselves:

Now. Is that a title, or is that a title?

Don’t be sad! Embrace it!

Imagine going through life never having known about “Needle in a Timestack.” What an empty life you would’ve led.

Yeah, no. Sorry. That was, like, 40 years ago. They’ve had 40 years to come up with a less hilariously cringe title and they blew it.

And thank goodness for that, because Lord knows we need stuff to laugh about these days.

It really does seem like something out of a sketch. Not SNL, though, because SNL’s not that funny.

El. Oh. El.

“Needle in a Timestack.” If that’s the title they ultimately chose, imagine the amazing ideas that were rejected.

Gold, Jerry. Gold!

