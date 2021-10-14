https://hannity.com/media-room/conway-americans-feeling-bidens-economy-at-the-gas-pump-and-grocery-cart/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=conway-americans-feeling-bidens-economy-at-the-gas-pump-and-grocery-cart

Former advisor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night about Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies; saying Americans are beginning to feel the pain at the “gas pump and grocery cart.”

“There’s not a single thing that’s even a remote success,” said Hannity.

“Policies have consequences. One day one he killed the energy pipeline… These have consequences. People are feeling Biden economics at the gas pump and the grocery cart,” fired-back Conway.

“Under President Trump we had energy independence… Now, in addition to all these policies leading to higher costs for consumers, we have the Green New Deal,” she added.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confused countless Americans during her daily briefing Wednesday when she claimed families “are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons” from today to “two years ago.”

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” said Psaki.

Watch Conway on ‘Hannity’ above.

