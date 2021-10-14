https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-is-surging-in-waterford-ireland-where-99-7-percent-are-double-vaccinated/

🟩 County Waterford has the highest adult vaccination rates in Ireland at 99%+. Followed by County Carlow in Second place at 98%+

🔴 County Waterford also has the highest Covid incidence rates in Ireland, followed by County Carlow in second place.

🟠 What is going on? pic.twitter.com/wuQaaOL7AS — Con Murphy (@ConMurphyCarlow) October 13, 2021

Waterford, once the crown jewel of Ireland’s Vaccination program, now has the highest rate of infection in the country. For the first time since March, the number of patients in hospital with Covid in Ireland is over 400. This in a country where 92% of adults have been Vaccinated against the CCP Virus.

It’s worse for County Waterford where almost every single person over the age of 18 has been double jabbed and yet case numbers are surging with more than 700 new cases documented in the last 2 weeks.

The number of vaccinated patients in ICU now is almost as high as the entire number of Covid patients in ICU a year ago. HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry admitted the figures were “higher than we would like” but added they would be even higher but for the impact of vaccination.