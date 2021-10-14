https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/deace-which-senate-republicans-can-we-actually-count-on-the-list-is-awfully-short

As President Biden plunges in the polls and Democrat policies cause chaos at every turn, 11 GOP senators naturally said “hold my beer” instead of “I’ll see you in hell” by voting to join Democrats in raising the debt ceiling.

TheBlaze’s patriarch, Glenn Beck, took to Twitter to proclaim that such disrespect for “the bill of rights, rule of law, or even frikkin’ math” will give rise to a new Tea Party.

“What is it they think they gained?” Beck lamented. “What did you sell our birthright out for? Money, power, keeping your status? The Dirty Dozen minus one, explain yourself. Have the courage to actually face the 150 million you just sold down the river.”

To which I replied to my friend and colleague whose coattails I shamelessly ride, a lot more than 11 GOP senators are quislings. The number has to be well into the 30s at least, all of whom just sat back in the Senate cloakroom and cast lots to see who would publicly out themselves for this particular dance around the maypole. Wash, rinse, repeat.

But since we don’t have time to mess around any longer and our country and culture are hanging in the balance day by day, I’m not going to wait until the next dance to name names. Yes, my friends, it’s time for a healthy game of “Mene mene tekel upharsin.” So because you didn’t ask for it but need to know it, here are my current GOP Senate ratings (in alphabetical order when applicable):

Can be usually counted on to have our backs when it matters most regardless of situation (4): Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Josh Hawley (Mo.), and Rand Paul (Ky).

Excellent on most things, but every so often has you scratching your head at inopportune times (2): Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah).

Buckle up now. The list of Senate Republicans you would want to go to battle with and feel confident trusting, independent of babysitting, already ends here. Henceforth, this will be a bumpy ride.

The Trey Gowdy all-hat-no-cattle club. They know how to sling a sound bite and get booked on certain Fox News shows to build cred with our base, but then stab our base in the back (4): Lindsey Graham (S.C.), John Kennedy (La.), Rick Scott (Fla.), and Tim Scott (S.C.).

Really good on some things that matter, but in the end play ball with swampy leadership way too much, which means with better leadership they’d probably be better (6): Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Charles Grassley (Iowa), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

A true conservative but sadly decided to let Trump Derangement Syndrome ruin him like it did Justin Amash (1): Ben Sasse (Neb.).

Absolutely hate our base at least as much as the Democrats do (6): Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), John Cornyn (Texas), Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Mitt Romney (Utah).

Would literally stand on a street corner propositioning johns with green lipstick while smoking Newport Lights if McConnell told them to, so it doesn’t matter what they believe (4): James Lankford (Okla.), Rob Portman (Ohio), John Thune (S.D.), and Thom Tillis (N.C.).

No excuse to be representing a red state and should be primaried out immediately (22): John Barrasso (Wyo.), John Boozman (Ark.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Steve Daines (Mont.), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), John Hoeven (N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Jim Inhofe (Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Jim Risch (Idaho), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Richard Shelby (Ala.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Roger Wicker (Miss.), and Todd Young (Ind.).

Is only a Republican because they’re not connected/talented enough to get elected as a Democrat in their state (1): Susan Collins (Maine).

That’s it. That’s “our team.” And it’s utterly pathetic. Thus, let me be even more clear: I’m not sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings saying any of this. Quite the opposite, actually. It is absolutely my intent to ridicule this foolish rabble and to do it as publicly as possible — with maximum prejudice. It is the wage they have earned in full.

My kids’ futures are hanging in the balance (as are yours). I stand with them. Stand with your kids, too, instead of these feckless Republicans who don’t stand with you.

