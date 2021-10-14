https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/desperate-much-a-holes-terry-mcauliffe-staffers-busted-flat-out-lying-and-calling-jan-6-rally-a-glenn-youngkin-event-it-was-not/

As Twitchy readers know, MeidasTouch tried really really super hard to make a rally held in Virginia around Trump and Jan 6 look like a Glenn Youngkin event, even though it was clearly organized by Jonathan Fredericks who has no ties to Glenn at all.

That didn’t stop desperate blue-checks from pushing the lie to try and help their stumbling, bumbling pal Terry …

Can someone ask @GlennYoungkin why he allowed a celebration of the Jan 6 insurrection at his campaign event tonight? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 14, 2021

Literally, his campaign event started with pledging allegiance to an insurrection. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 14, 2021

Literally, it wasn’t Glenn’s event.

While these tweets are pathetic (and lies) they’re nothing compared to the tweets Terry McAuliffe’s own staffers sent out. Note, they knew damn well this wasn’t a Youngkin event but they also know their boss is really struggling in the Commonwealth and are desperate for any sort of dig at Glenn.

This from Jake Rubenstein:

.@GlennYoungkin would you have pledged allegiance to the insurrection flag? https://t.co/3pdusTdeDH — Jake Rubenstein (@JakeRubenstein) October 14, 2021

Jake, McAuliffe never answered the VA sheriff about whether or not he’ll defund the police. Care to answer?

Scene from Glenn Youngkin’s rally tonight. https://t.co/nozkJOISKt — Jake Rubenstein (@JakeRubenstein) October 14, 2021

Again, Jake KNEW this was a lie.

McAuliffe was probably proud.

Another staffer is Renzo Olivari:

Reminder, this happened at a Youngkin + GOP ticket rally tonight. They’re proud of January 6th. Disqualifying. #VAGov https://t.co/AYRksnNZJ8 — Renzo Olivari (@Renzo_Olivari) October 14, 2021

Renzo knew this was not a Youngkin event as well.

That didn’t stop him from trying to push that though.

The important piece about all of this is that McAuliffe knows he’s in trouble with Independents, Moderates, and even some Democrats so he desperately needs to frame Youngkin as some alt-right MAGA crazy who will END ABORTION AS WE KNOW IT AND DO TRUMP’S BIDDING.

Yeah, we know it’s stupid but they seem to think people will buy it.

Luckily, they’re not.

And this only makes the campaign look even worse and more desperate.

Thanks, Jake and Renzo!

