Earlier we told you about CNN’s medical adviser Dr. Sanjay Gupta making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Rogan pinned down Gupta about CNN lying by reporting that he’d been taking “horse dewormer.” Rogan reminded Gupta that the drug has been used by billions of people in the past and was prescribed by his physician. Gupta agreed at the time that CNN probably shouldn’t have reported Rogan as taking “horse dewormer.”

Here’s how that conversation unfolded:

However, when CNN’s Don Lemon later had Gupta on his show, they basically doubled down on CNN’s original “horse dewormer” reporting about Rogan:

THIS. Is CNN.

And yet CNN won’t be reporting “Don Lemon drinks horse hydrater!”

