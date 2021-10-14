https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/don-lemon-and-dr-sanjay-gupta-double-down-after-joe-rogan-stomped-cnns-bs-horse-dewormer-reporting/

Earlier we told you about CNN’s medical adviser Dr. Sanjay Gupta making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Rogan pinned down Gupta about CNN lying by reporting that he’d been taking “horse dewormer.” Rogan reminded Gupta that the drug has been used by billions of people in the past and was prescribed by his physician. Gupta agreed at the time that CNN probably shouldn’t have reported Rogan as taking “horse dewormer.”

Here’s how that conversation unfolded:

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2021

However, when CNN’s Don Lemon later had Gupta on his show, they basically doubled down on CNN’s original “horse dewormer” reporting about Rogan:

Addressing Sanjay Gupta’s appearance on @JoeRogan‘s show (where Gupta admitted CNN was wrong for saying he took a horse dewormer), Don Lemon and Gupta doubled down on the claim. Only later did they admit it also worked in humans against parasites. pic.twitter.com/57zn4byCKZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2021

CNN’s @DonLemon: “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for Covid.”@drsanjaygupta: “Correct … If you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against Covid].” pic.twitter.com/eDpJUxrsqY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

It’s not a lie to call fresh water “used for transporting sewage” either, but you wouldn’t go around telling people that advice to get hydrated is to “drink sewage transport.” https://t.co/LZmZ1u1Wlr — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 14, 2021

The doc is a lying crapweasel. There are literally dozens of studies showing that Ivermectin is an effective treatment against COVID.https://t.co/FmDYgpa4NU — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) October 14, 2021

I heard Don L’mon drinks water, which is commonly used to hydrate horses https://t.co/4IVgqTeUZ3 — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) October 14, 2021

And yet CNN won’t be reporting “Don Lemon drinks horse hydrater!”

