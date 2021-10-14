https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/dude-stop-it-get-some-help-keith-olbermann-sees-rogan-trending-and-tries-desperately-to-pick-a-fight-for-attention-but-nobody-cares/

If Keith Olbermann throws a fit and nobody notices or cares, does that mean he didn’t throw a fit at all?

Here’s a twist … yawn.

So big and tough on his patio.

Imagine being this guy’s neighbor.

Sure, Rogan’s fans are the ‘muttonheads’.

Nah, Keith’s brains have always been mush.

There’s a reason he does these bits from his patio and not from a studio.

***

Related:

Desperate much, a-holes? Terry McAuliffe staffers BUSTED flat-out LYING and calling Jan 6 rally a Glenn Youngkin event (it was NOT)

‘So healthcare’s NOT a human right?’ Blue-check TORCHED for demanding a date be set to cut off all hospital services for the unvaccinated

‘It’s all JUST so wonderful’. Dank Knight’s thread about what he likes MOST about Biden’s corrupt administration HILARIOUSLY perfect

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...