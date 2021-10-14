https://www.oann.com/ex-boeing-737-max-chief-technical-pilot-indicted-for-fraud-u-s-justice-dept/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ex-boeing-737-max-chief-technical-pilot-indicted-for-fraud-u-s-justice-dept
An employee walks past a Boeing 737 Max aircraft seen parked at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, U.S. January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/Files
October 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co was charged on Thursday with deceiving federal regulators concerning the company’s 737 MAX plane, the U.S. Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)