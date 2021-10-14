https://www.oann.com/exclusive-italy-considering-extending-bank-merger-incentives-to-mid-2022-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=exclusive-italy-considering-extending-bank-merger-incentives-to-mid-2022-sources



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen at a bank entrance in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi FILE PHOTO: The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen at a bank entrance in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

October 14, 2021

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Treasury is considering extending by six months tax breaks for corporate mergers it first introduced to entice a buyer for troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources close to the matter said.

The scheme applies to all companies but it benefits mostly banks and it is a key plank of an incentive package the Treasury has tabled to sell MPS to stronger rival UniCredit.

