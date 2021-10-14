http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p1wr4uQMe3w/

Tech giant Facebook reportedly told staff that it would be restricting access to internal message boards to prevent leaks in the wake of the testimony of far-left “whistleblower” Frances Haugen. This change was promptly leaked.

The New York Times reports that tech giant Facebook told employees earlier this week that it would soon begin restricting access to some internal message boards in an attempt to prevent the leak of internal documents and data. Facebook said that certain message boards related to platform safety and election integrity would be sealed.

Facebook told employees that certain groups would soon be made private and that it would soon begin going through certain platform integrity-related discussion groups and removing people that do not work directly on safety and security.

The NYT reports that in an announcement, an engineering director wrote that “as everyone is likely aware, we’ve seen an increase in the number of Integrity-related leaks in recent months.” The director added: “These leaks aren’t representative of the nuances and complexities involved in our work and are often taken out of context, leading to our work being mischaracterized externally.”

In a statement to the NYT Facebook appeared to confirm the change and stated that it had been working on the move for months. A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement: “Leaks decrease the effectiveness, efficiency, and morale of the teams working every day to address the challenges that come with operating a platform for billions of people. They can also put employees working on sensitive subjects at risk externally and lead to complex topics being misrepresented and misunderstood.”

The NYT viewed internal comments from staff related to the change. One employee stated: “Siloing off the people who are dedicated to integrity will harm both active efforts to collaborate and reduce the cultural expectation that integrity is everyone’s responsibility.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Frances Haugen, the far-left Facebook “whistleblower” who will be meeting with Facebook’s Oversight Board and UK Parliament in the coming weeks.

