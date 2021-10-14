https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-14-2-new-laws-allow-noncitizens-to-vote-in-government-elections-in-vermont_4049998.html
Facts Matter (Oct. 14): 2 New Laws Allow Noncitizens to Vote in Government Elections in Vermont
In California, since Gov. Gavin Newsom won the recall election, he is beginning to implement his agenda. Along that line, he signed a new bill into law that officially bans gas-powered engines on things like lawnmowers and chainsaws.
In New York City, thousands of unvaccinated teachers have been placed on unpaid leave. However, the city says that these teachers can keep their health benefits for another year—as long as they sign a statement saying that they won’t sue the city.
Meanwhile, Vermont is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, despite being the most vaccinated state in the nation.
Also in Vermont, two new bills just became law, officially allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote in government elections.
Lastly, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially issued the first fine for a county that broke the ban on vaccine mandates. And the fine is pretty hefty—to the tune of $3.57 million.
