https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-advisers-recommend-jj-booster-shot-after-least-two-months?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months after patients get their first dose.

The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted recommend the extra dose for all recipients of the J&J Janssen vaccine who are 18 and older, according to CNN.

The adviser in the recommendation also asked to simplify the original question being posed by the FDA, which was to answer whether the data showed that waiting six months or longer after getting the first shot would provide an even stronger immune response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers will be asked to consider the recommendation after the FDA, CNN also reports.

Johnson & Johnson says studies show a booster at two or six months can increase vaccine effectiveness to up to 94%,

