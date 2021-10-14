https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/financial-expert-dan-celia-warns-of-severe-food-crisis/

Dan Celia, CEO of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries, told the Todd Starnes Show listening audience “the next big crisis” is coming.

Celia believes that the critical lack of truckers and the shutdown of fossil fuel will lead to a significant food shortage.

“I will say that this could be the next big crisis that the administration wants,” Celia told host Todd Starnes Tuesday. “Between the border crisis and the supply chain crisis, we could see severe inflation and head into a much longer, very long-lasting severe recession.”

The host of Financial Issues revealed that the lack of truckers had caused a supply chain crisis. In addition, truckers suffering from wear down due to the number of trips they must make has become a global problem.

Celia’s other concern is with the current administration attempting to shut down fossil fuel, making the transportation of crops more expensive. On top of the transportation costs, if fossil fuel is not produced, farmers will not acquire CO2, a key ingredient in fertilizer.

“We’re going to have a lack of food in general, and we’re going to have no way of getting it to the market, and when we do get it to the market, it’s going to be very costly,” Celia stated. “So, we’re going to have a lot of inflation with it. And that’s going to be a huge problem, a huge problem because people are going to panic.”

Starnes and Celia discussed the importance of stocking up on essentials and nonperishable foods in case of limited supply. The financial expert reminds listeners not to panic and stock up but to have extra essentials stored.

Below is a rushed transcript from Dan Celia’s interview on the Todd Starnes Show Tuesday:

STARNES: I want to go right now to the Patriot mobile newsmaker line, and we were honored to have with us one of the smartest guys I know. He is the host of a massive radio program covering financial issues. Our good friend Dan Celia. Dan, good to have you back on the program today.

CELIA: Todd, it’s great to be with you. Who’s that smart guy, though? I’d like to talk to him about finances. I need some help.

STARNES: Financialissues.org is the website, folks. Dan, his syndicated radio program over 660 stations across the country. Dan, I want to jump into where we are in the economy right now, and many people are getting very concerned. I was out in California gas prices knocking on the $5 a gallon door, and I was at the supermarket just yesterday, and I noticed a lot of those shelves were not filled with products. What’s going on?

CELIA: Yeah, we’ve got a huge problem. Todd, it’s going to continue to be an inflationary problem, too, unfortunately. And you know, it’s there’s so many things all coming together at one time. So, you keep hearing about this supply chain problem that we have. We have bottlenecks all along the supply chain. But before this supply chain crisis happened, we had bottlenecks with a lack of truckers and by the way, that’s a global problem. I know that seems odd, but it is. It’s a global problem. And now, globally, everybody’s worried about trucker burnout because there are so few drivers for so many runs, they’ve got to make. So, we had that first, then we had this, then we started having the chip maker issues due to the pandemic. And the supply chains are just all bottleneck right now. And it’s a huge problem. Some are saying it’s going to last for another month or two. It’s going to last a lot longer than that.

STARNES: You think so?

CELIA: Yeah, I think it’s going to be the best before we get a lot of relief is going to be the middle of the first quarter of next year. That’s how long it’s going to last. It’s too far going to get done very, very quickly.

STARNES: So, Dan, I was reading some reports over the past couple of days talking about how it’s going to be a dark Christmas. You’re not going to be able to get the gifts that your kids want is. I look at that and I think I’m more concerned with making sure we have food and things that you know, we need to survive in the supermarkets and stores.

CELIA: Yeah, I’m with you, Todd, because I’m much more concerned about that, and I’m glad you bring it up because right now, you and I are the only two people talking about it. It’s driving me crazy. I’ve been talking about it for a while. But we are going to have a severe food crisis. We going to have a crisis. I mean, we’ve got a couple of things going on because of the way in which this administration is trying to shut down fossil fuel. It’s causing problems around the globe. So, I’ll give you an example. Without producing that gas, we don’t get CO2. We need CO2, not just to make carbonated drinks. But it’s a very key ingredient in fertilizer. We must have it. So, we are already facing outlandish fertilizing prices around the world, and that’s going to get worse and continue to get worse. Now there are problems with crop protection, kinds of things like pesticides. The key ingredient in Roundup, which farmers have been using for 30 years, they’ll protect your crops. All that stuff coming in very, very short supply that is going, it’s not going to hurt yields this harvest. But next harvest, yields are going to start to decrease. Truckers are paying more money for fuel, so our produce and other products, particularly those cold shipments, are going up dramatically because of the cost of diesel fuel, and there’s a lack of them. So, we have two bottlenecks. We’re going to have a lack of food in general, and we’re going to have no way of getting it to the market, and when we do get it to the market, it’s going to be very costly. So, we’re going to have a lot of inflation with it. And that’s going to be a huge problem, a huge problem because people are going to panic. You know, we see, we have a Wal-Mart supermarket not far from us. I live in Florida now. We have a Wal-Mart supermarket market on Sunday afternoon, forget it, you can’t get anything. And the shelves are empty until Wednesday because again, getting them filled, getting the supplies there, so it’s getting longer and longer. Worse and worse. Different areas of the country are going to be affected differently.

STARNES: Dan, what do you recommend? Dan, what do you recommend our listeners do? How can they prepare for this?

CELIA: Well, I mean, I think the one way the obvious way you can prepare for it is to, you know, have some food, obviously store nonperishables. Don’t go panicking and loading up. But at the same time, you need to have some food to carry through. If there’s a problem, they get to the next place. If we get to a place where we’re waiting in line for certain essentials, you want to try to have some of those essentials to hold you over. But that’s, you know, you’re limited as to what you can do because there’s only so much storage space that you have and those kinds of things. So, I mean, it’s going to be a difficult problem, I think. Not to sound cynical or a conspiracy theory kind of guy because I’m not that kind of person, but I will say that this could be the next big crisis that the administration wants. And between the border crisis and the supply chain crisis, we could see severe inflation and headed into a much longer, very long-lasting severe recession.

STARNES: It’s insane. And you wonder, where is the transportation secretary people to judge? This is his one job to deal with the port situation to deal with transportation. And it’s a complete mess. Just a great big debacle. All right, Dan, real quick here. Where can people go if they want to get more information on what you do? Maybe they have a question.

CELIA: Financialissues.org. It’s all one word, and they can go there. They can post a question. They can watch the program there if they don’t have a radio station and they can post questions during my program, which is three hours, nine to noon. They can post questions there on the site as well, but that’s the best place to get a question answered. If they have a question or comment, I’d love to hear.

STARNES: All right. Good stuff. All right. Enjoy Florida. I didn’t realize you moved down there.

CELIA: Yeah. The Free State of Florida. Todd, I was in Pennsylvania.

STARNES: Oh geez.

CELIA: You know, it’s horrible. They’re passing a law. They’re trying to pass a law in Pennsylvania that if you have more than three children, men must have a vasectomy.

STARNES: What? Oh my gosh

CELIA: Yeah, that is on the floor in Pennsylvania. Now it’s not going to pass. We have a Republican there, a Republican legislature. But that’s the kind of craziness.

STARNES: Wow. All right, well, I’m glad they got out of there. All right. Dan, God bless you, brother.

