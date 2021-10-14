https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-president-bill-clinton-admitted-to-hospital-spokesman_4050310.html

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to hospital with a non-COVID-related infection but is “on the mend,” according to his spokesman.

His spokesman Angel Urena said in a statement late on Tuesday that Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center that evening.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

The former president’s doctors, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said in a joint statement that Clinton had been administered IV antibiotics and fluids, and remains hospitalized for “continuous monitoring.”

Dr. Amin is chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Bardack is Clinton’s personal primary physician.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said, noting that the medical team has been in “constant communication” with Clinton’s medical team based in New York, including his cardiologist.

“We hope to have him go home soon,” they added.

According to CNN, the doctors said he was admitted for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, causing sepsis. He was in the medical center’s intensive care unit for privacy and safety reasons, they said. The Epoch Times has not been able to independently verify this information.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced a number of health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010, had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He has responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

The UCI Medical Center is in Orange County, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

According to a spokesman for the Clinton Foundation, the former president was in the area for private events related to the charitable organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Isabel van Brugen Reporter Follow Isabel van Brugen is an award-winning journalist and currently a news reporter at The Epoch Times. She holds a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London.

