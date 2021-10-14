https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/yikes-fresh-fauci-e-mails-show-niaid-chief-wifes-flippancy-over-vaccine-deaths-more-interested-in-immortalizing-him/

Previously unseen e-mail correspondence between Anthony Fauci and his wife Christine Grady show the couple celebrating how Fauci had been “immortalized” by an action figure, and reveal a callous reaction to vaccine-related deaths, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

In an e-mail sent on January 15th 2021, Fauci flagged a New York Post article highlighting 23 people who died in Norway after being administered the Pfizer vaccine.

“Yikes,” Grady simply replies after being forwarded the article with a note that simply read “fyi”.

The tone is markedly different from other e-mails between the couple who work together – an issue that has raised questions over the propriety of their roles and whether or not a conflict of interest exists. While Grady was overseeing “bioethics” for the U.S. government, Fauci was doling out cash to Wuhan Lab collaborators like Peter Daszak among others.

Another email seen by The National Pulse displays her reaction to the launch of an action figure in the image of her husband, Fauci.

“It is endless…” she writes before adding:

“You have been immortalized”

Fauci originally shared an article from The Hill – Fauci Gets His Own Action Figure – that was flagged by Greg Folkers, the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Director at Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The back and forths shed some light into the day-to-day working relationship between Fauci and Grady, who often exchange e-mails, with Fauci even sharing some messages not meant for Grady to his wife.

It is also an insight into the pair’s priorities and their flippancy regarding vaccine-related deaths.

The National Pulse has further e-mails between the pair, many of which have been curiously redacted following a Freedom of Information Act request.

