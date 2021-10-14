https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/future-womanpriest-father-anne-says-god-is-asking-her-to-to-be-ordained/

Here’s a fun bit from the National Catholic Reporter: womanpriest “Father Anne” is set to be ordained in a couple of days, and she “blames” God for leading her toward ordination.

Roman Catholic Womanpriest “Father Anne” will be ordained on Oct. 16 in Albuquerque. “God is asking me to do this,” she says.https://t.co/TGxR1xRjYx — NCR (@NCRonline) October 14, 2021

Jeannine M. Pitas reports:

When asked why she has chosen to be ordained as a Roman Catholic priest — thus breaking the Catholic Church’s ban on the ordination of women and crossing the threshold of formal excommunication — Anne Tropeano’s response is simple. “God is asking me to do this,” she says. “God is calling me to be ordained in the Roman Catholic tradition and to work for justice.” Tropeano, whose use of the moniker “Father Anne” has helped attract wide coverage of her coming Oct. 16 ordination ceremony from various secular media outlets, including The New Yorker magazine, portrays her choice as part of a long spiritual journey.

Tropeano’s ordination is being organized by the Association of Roman Catholic Womenpriests, which says there are now some 250 ordained women worldwide.

This is the worst kind of clickbait garbage. The Catholic Church does not–cannot–ordain women to the priesthood. She is not having this done in the Catholic Church. You’re just straight out lying. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 14, 2021

The “Roman Catholic” feels a little forced and insecure. — Ryan Fitz (@CatholicFitz) October 14, 2021

Why doesn’t she just go Episcopalian? — NanaSays 🍁👻🏞🇺🇸🤭 (@nanalong89) October 14, 2021

“…was there, while attending a Jesuit parish, that the call emerged” *sigh* — James (normally) (@jamesbggurney) October 14, 2021

“But the glass ceiling is the Society of Jesus itself. There are many Jesuit vocational events for men, but silence around women’s vocation.” On the one hand, I am thinking “so just start a group of Jesuit nuns then!”

On the other, I don’t actually want her to do that, either — 🍂 Autumnal Emily 🌾 (@EmilyKath319) October 14, 2021

She won’t actually be ordained. And all those involved who are not already excommunicated will be by participating. Even Pope Francis affirms this. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) October 14, 2021

The headline should be “Anne will be excommunicated on Oct. 16” — Nick (@nicksterwixter) October 14, 2021

“Ordained” — Richard Carroll (@CheshireOcelot) October 14, 2021

You don’t write about protestant ordinations or even Old Catholic ones. Why write about this? None of it is Catholic. — Catholicgauze Missionary to the Woke and AltRight (@Catholicgauze) October 14, 2021

Not really but ok — Vicente Fox Mulder (@paleomexicano) October 14, 2021

The funny thing about all this is that even though her illicit ordination will take place in an Episcopal cathedral, she won’t even be considered a priest by the Episcopal Church. A real self-own. — Mr. Arabin ⚓ (@francisarabin) October 14, 2021

So why would a ‘Womanpriest’ call herself ‘Father’? 🙄 — Celia Parker (@celiaparker65) October 14, 2021

They’re openly mocking God and the Church. This is a travesty. I’m Protestant and even I know this is wrong. — Henrytheartist 78 (@Henrytheartist7) October 14, 2021

No she won’t, enjoy the ratio — Andrew Kitzhaber (@AndrewKitzhaber) October 14, 2021

Sad thing is that she isn’t doing it based on her faith but only to get attention. Very sad to hear. 😑 — Michael_D (@Michael48941322) October 14, 2021

She’ll grow out of this when she turns 14 and matures a bit — Football Bat (@day_diff) October 14, 2021

“I’m tired of your witchcraft” pic.twitter.com/igwRfqYMtl — Catholic Counter Culture (@catholic_cc) October 14, 2021

It’s not surprising this has been picked up by outlets like The New Yorker.

Related:

Religious scholar explains why our preferred pronoun for God should be ‘they’ https://t.co/TLvre8JHbg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

