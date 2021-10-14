https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/heres-video-of-some-of-those-climate-change-protesters-being-forced-back-with-tasers/

As Twitchy reported earlier, as part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels event in Washington, D.C., climate change protesters were arrested after entering the U.S. Department of the Interior, staging a sit-in, and sending a police officer to the hospital. Some people thought it looked a little like an insurrection, and here’s some video showing protesters rallying to break through a police line — and being pushed back with tasers.

In a scene reminiscent of Jan. 6, extreme environmentalist protesters push police to try to force their way inside the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. They’re demanding the end of fossil fuels. Officers use a taser to force them back. pic.twitter.com/3Mll8ajJZT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2021

“Put the tasers down!” protesters chant at police who are using tasers to clear the crowd around the doorway of the Department of the Interior. Some activists are walking away from the doorway hurt, and protesters are yelling for medics to help. pic.twitter.com/4SvT9tfuYT — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Go inside! Go inside!” The climate protesters make another push to break through the police barrier and join other activists inside the Department of the Interior, before the police are able to close the doors. pic.twitter.com/gNCNo562ki — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Trying to break through a police barrier to occupy a government building? Oh, and this:

Climate protesters used refurbished fire extinguishers to spray fake oil on the steps of the Chamber of Commerce while others released colorful smoke flares from a ledge. pic.twitter.com/hndd09I2a1 — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Wonder how long they’ll keep those arrested in custody? This looks serious.

