As Twitchy reported earlier, as part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels event in Washington, D.C., climate change protesters were arrested after entering the U.S. Department of the Interior, staging a sit-in, and sending a police officer to the hospital. Some people thought it looked a little like an insurrection, and here’s some video showing protesters rallying to break through a police line — and being pushed back with tasers.

Trying to break through a police barrier to occupy a government building? Oh, and this:

Wonder how long they’ll keep those arrested in custody? This looks serious.

