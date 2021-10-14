https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-do-you-like-them-apples-fauci/
DeSantis speaks briefly earlier today — Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Worked
Hospital admissions plunge in Florida
“Since we established our Monoclonal Antibody program in the middle of August the 7 day average of hospital admissions has fallen over 50 consecutive days, it’s now fallen over 80% and these are the daily people going in. Clearly, the whole person of these Monoclonals is to keep people out of the hospital and let them recover. We’ve also seen 51 consecutive days of the hospital census statewide for Covid decline, we’re one of only 3 or 4 states in the country right now that have daily admissions that are pre-Delta.”