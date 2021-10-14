https://www.oann.com/hungarys-daily-covid-19-cases-rise-above-1000-for-first-time-during-fourth-wave-of-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hungarys-daily-covid-19-cases-rise-above-1000-for-first-time-during-fourth-wave-of-pandemic



FILE PHOTO: Guests enjoy the sunny weather as they sit in front of a bistro after the Hungarian government allowed to reopen outdoor terraces, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo FILE PHOTO: Guests enjoy the sunny weather as they sit in front of a bistro after the Hungarian government allowed to reopen outdoor terraces, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

October 14, 2021

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary reported 1,141 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with the number rising above 1,000 for the first time during the fourth wave of the pandemic, the government said.

The virus has infected 831,866 people in the country of 10 million so far and killed 30,341. Nearly 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hungary and 948,000 people have already received a third, booster shot as well.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)

