I’m old enough to remember when the New York Post’s Twitter account was suspended for weeks because they reported on news about Hunter Biden’s infamously abandoned laptop computer during the 2020 election. The same fate awaited many accounts that simply linked to the story. It was news “unfit to print,” to coopt a phrase from the New York Times. CNN refused to allow any mention of it on their website or during their 24-hour coverage of the race. So isn’t it strange that now, with the election safely behind Joe Biden, that lost machine is still coughing up intriguing bits of information, some of it dating back to Joe Biden’s stint as Vice President under Barack Obama?

And yet that seems to be the case. The Daily Mail has been pouring through recovered emails and documents from Hunter’s hard drive and they’re delivering more surprises this week. While there may not be a definitive smoking gun in here yet, some of it certainly suggests that a few of Joe Biden’s previous assertions about his son’s business relationships with both China and Ukraine were at least inaccurate, if not outright dishonest. As usual, we’ll need to follow the money, and it’s possible that the FBI is already doing just that. If so, the President may find himself taking a starring role in the agency’s ongoing investigation.

President Joe Biden could become embroiled in an FBI investigation of Hunter’s finances, experts say, as emails reveal the father and son shared accounts and paid each other’s bills. Emails recovered by DailyMail.com from Hunter’s abandoned laptop between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca, show Schwerin was working on Joe’s taxes, discussing the father and son paying each other’s household bills, and even fielding requests for a book deal for the then-vice president, as well as managing the donation of Joe’s senate papers to the University of Delaware. It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president’s affairs rather than government officials in the Office of the Vice President.

Eric Schwerin, who was Hunter’s business partner, certainly seemed to be heavily involved in both the personal and professional affairs of Joe Biden. Rosemont Seneca was an investment consulting firm. What would they possibly have to do with the process of donating Biden’s personal and official records and papers to the University of Delaware? Perhaps even more to the point, why would Schwerin have any involvement in the joint finances of his partner and his partner’s father? Something doesn’t sound right.

The shared bank account raises even more questions. Hunter Biden was a grown man with his own company to run at that point in his life and his father was the Vice President of the United States. Why would they have or need a joint bank account where money from either one of them was mixing together? Wasn’t Hunter responsible for paying his own bills by then?

The bank account may raise legal questions as well, some of which may prove to be of interest to the FBI. Hunter and his partners had a billion-dollar deal with China, flushed through Chinese oil giant CEFC. That sent an enviable amount of cash his way. Did any of that money make it into the shared account and eventually into Joe Biden’s pocket? If so, the process would fit the textbook definition of money laundering.

On one of the rare occasions when Joe Biden was actually asked about his wayward son’s business affairs, he flatly stated that he never discussed any of his son’s business dealings with him and never profited off of them. But if they were sharing a bank account and Schwerin was writing checks out of it for both Hunter and his father, that seems either very unlikely or criminal neglect of Joe Biden’s own financial affairs.

Another hot item in this release is an email that the Daily Mail published between Schwerin and Hunter. When Senator Bob Menendez wanted Joe Biden to host the U.S.-Spain Council’s 2010 annual meeting at his official Naval Observatory residence in Washington, who do you suppose Menendez called? The Veep’s office? Perhaps a personal meeting between two long-time Senate colleagues? Nope. He called Eric Schwerin, who then sent Hunter an email about it. The two of them discussed whether or not they might be able to leverage the presence of major Spanish banks at the meeting to their mutual benefit.

Why would Hunter Biden’s business partner be the person that a Senator would have to call to get a significant favor from the Vice President? How did he land in the role of Biden’s scheduling secretary? These are all intriguing questions and perhaps we’ll hear the answers to some of them by the time the FBI investigation is finished. If you click through to the linked report, there are plenty of other emails in there, including some in which Hunter tells a family member that his father took half of his salary. As I said at the top, there’s nothing 100% conclusive in here about the financial relationship between Hunter and Joe Biden yet. But the odor coming off of this entire affair is certainly unpleasant.

