Leftists are breeding and raising insane SJW children

A concerned parent wrote in to Slate’s advice column with a letter that sounds straight out of Mao’s Red Guards. The parent details how they found a spreadsheet tracking the “problematic” actions of his classmates. Those actions include classmates who: “have a mom who is a cop,” “no pronouns in insta bio,” “laughed at a fat joke,” “lists problematic show as one of their favorites,” “mimicked a foreign accent,” and “used cis-normative language.”

“While I am pleased to see Jack taking an interest in his peers, I get a weird feeling about his spreadsheet. As much as I don’t condone the behaviors mentioned, it seems a bit creepy for him to be monitoring his classmates.  Another concern is that we are white and some of the kids on the list are Black.”

