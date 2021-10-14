https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/ready-insanity-high-schooler-arrested-after-not-wearing-a-mask-at-school-tells-her-story

On Thursday’s radio program, Grace Smith and her father, Andy, joined Glenn Beck on the phone and provided a first-hand account of Grace’s refusal to wear a mask at school.

Smith, 16, began a maskless protest after her school district in Laramie, Wyoming, decided to implement a mask mandate. As a result, Grace received three suspensions, was issued two $500-citations, and was eventually arrested.

“How long were you in jail?” Glenn asked.

Grace said was taken to jail but was never booked nor was she was placed in a jail cell.

Glenn commended Grace’s father, Andy, for raising such a “great citizen” and asked if it was Grace’s idea to protest. Andy said it was Grace’s idea, explaining that they took the position of arguing on the grounds of civil rights rather than the efficacy of wearing a mask.

Grace has since withdrawn from public school and started a home school program. She also told Glenn that she will continue to fight the school district, legally.

