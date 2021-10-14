https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/insurrection-much-terry-mcauliffe-pushed-the-big-lie-way-back-in-2020-saying-he-was-worried-the-election-would-be-rigged-watch/

Terry McAuliffe has roughly five lame talking points for his crap campaign:

  • Glenn Youngkin is an insurrectionist because he believes ‘the big lie’ about Biden cheating in 2020.
  • Trump Trump Trump
  • Glenn will LITERALLY MAKE WOMEN GET PREGNANT AND STAY PREGNANT.
  • Parents don’t have any place in their kids’ education.
  • If Virginians don’t vaccinate he will make their lives miserable.

Seems like a really sh*tty candidate, right? Why anyone would vote for McAwful is beyond us … but then again, people voted for Biden and we all know what a suck-hole that guy is.

All Terry knows how to do is be a giant hypocrite. Holy cow.

Granted, he’s a Clinton lackey so we’re not exactly surprised.

Also, it’s good to see Sebastian Gorka coming out against McAuliffe.

ROFL.

They should probably subpoena Terry right away.

He’s like a dim yellow bulb in a bug catcher.

And is it just this editor or does it look like the guy reeks of cigarette smoke and cheap cologne?

He should at least lose his blue checkmark.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good point.

What safeguards should VA put in place so you can’t cheat, Terry?

Democrats always always ALWAYS project what they are doing on ‘that other guy.’

They’ve been doing it for decades.

***

