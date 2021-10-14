https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/insurrection-much-terry-mcauliffe-pushed-the-big-lie-way-back-in-2020-saying-he-was-worried-the-election-would-be-rigged-watch/

Terry McAuliffe has roughly five lame talking points for his crap campaign:

Glenn Youngkin is an insurrectionist because he believes ‘the big lie’ about Biden cheating in 2020.

Trump Trump Trump

Glenn will LITERALLY MAKE WOMEN GET PREGNANT AND STAY PREGNANT.

Parents don’t have any place in their kids’ education.

If Virginians don’t vaccinate he will make their lives miserable.

Seems like a really sh*tty candidate, right? Why anyone would vote for McAwful is beyond us … but then again, people voted for Biden and we all know what a suck-hole that guy is.

More hypocrisy from @TerryMcAuliffe. He said he was “very concerned” the 2020 election would be rigged! pic.twitter.com/2IB9F6NLLG — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 13, 2021

All Terry knows how to do is be a giant hypocrite. Holy cow.

Granted, he’s a Clinton lackey so we’re not exactly surprised.

Also, it’s good to see Sebastian Gorka coming out against McAuliffe.

Wow. Sounds like McAuliffe has all the evidence President Trump’s lawyers need. Thanks @TerryMcAuliffe! https://t.co/GHKuswOrkI — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 14, 2021

ROFL.

They should probably subpoena Terry right away.

McAuliffe loves to hear himself speak, but when he does it shows he’s not very bright. — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) October 13, 2021

He’s like a dim yellow bulb in a bug catcher.

And is it just this editor or does it look like the guy reeks of cigarette smoke and cheap cologne?

….and INDEED it was, just not the way he thought. — Ellie Lockwood (@EllieNoVATea) October 13, 2021

Hey @TwitterSafety you need to immediately suspend the account of this promoter of the Big Lie @TerryMcAuliffe – his baseless claims about election fraud incite violence. — Hunter Fauxci (@TheWhogg) October 13, 2021

He should at least lose his blue checkmark.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ask him what safeguards he thinks need to be in place. — Big Jake (@lllliljake04) October 14, 2021

Good point.

What safeguards should VA put in place so you can’t cheat, Terry?

Yet they wanna say the election was won fair n square for Biden. — Rissa..A (@honeybabger48) October 13, 2021

Democrats always always ALWAYS project what they are doing on ‘that other guy.’

They’ve been doing it for decades.

***

