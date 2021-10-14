https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211014/
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Merck To Double Production Of ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Pill As Nations Line Up To Buy
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/merck-plans-double-supply-breakthrough-covid-drug-nations-line-buy-it
“Proceed With Caution At Your Own Peril” – Merck’s COVID ‘Super Drug’ Poses Serious Health Risks, Scientists Warn
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/proceed-caution-your-own-peril-mercks-covid-super-drug-poses-serious-health-risks
Drugmakers seek FDA clearance for antiviral pill; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moves to ban vaccine mandates: Latest COVID-19 updates
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/10/11/covid-vaccinations-molnupiravir-antiviral-pill-cases/6083682001/
Merck’s Covid Pill Could Pose Serious Risks, Scientists Warn
Goldman Sachs’ Profiles In Innovation: The Genome Revolution
https://web.archive.org/web/20200502022349/https://www.gspublishing.com/content/research/en/reports/2019/09/04/048b0db6-996b-4b76-86f5-0871641076fb.pdf
Story #2: Proof-Of-Vax QR Code Goes Live In Alberta
Belarusian President Claims IMF & World Bank Offered him a Bribe to Impose COVID Restrictions
https://web.archive.org/web/20201224041212/https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/belarusian-president-claims-imf-world-bank-offered-him-a-bribe-to-impose-covid-restrictions/
Transcript of IMF Press Briefing
President Magufuli Dead at 61
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/18/discuss-president-magufuli-dead-at-61/
Story #3: New Coalition of Musicians Opposing Vax Mandates and Segregation
https://freethenationmusic.com/
Faithless Town – “New World Order” (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtjKNHrGiLI
Know Your Meme: Let’s Go Brandon
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/lets-go-brandon
BRANDON BROWN POST RACE INTERVIEW – 2021 SPARKS 300 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT TALLADEGA
https://youtu.be/9suQV0olw38?t=165
Revolt Begins At Southwest Airlines As Air Traffic Controllers Stage Walkout Over Mandate
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-revolt-begins-at-southwest-airlines/comments
Let’s Go Brandon Merch
https://libertymaniacs.com/search?q=LET%27S+GO+BRANDON
Intel Supplier Communications – Intel’s Response and its COVID-19 Policy
https://www.intel.com/content/dam/www/central-libraries/us/en/documents/coronavirus-communication.pdf
