https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211014/

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4

Story #1: Merck To Double Production Of ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Pill As Nations Line Up To Buy

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/merck-plans-double-supply-breakthrough-covid-drug-nations-line-buy-it

“Proceed With Caution At Your Own Peril” – Merck’s COVID ‘Super Drug’ Poses Serious Health Risks, Scientists Warn

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/proceed-caution-your-own-peril-mercks-covid-super-drug-poses-serious-health-risks

Drugmakers seek FDA clearance for antiviral pill; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moves to ban vaccine mandates: Latest COVID-19 updates

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/10/11/covid-vaccinations-molnupiravir-antiviral-pill-cases/6083682001/

Merck’s Covid Pill Could Pose Serious Risks, Scientists Warn

https://archive.is/LAaYa

Goldman Sachs’ Profiles In Innovation: The Genome Revolution

https://web.archive.org/web/20200502022349/https://www.gspublishing.com/content/research/en/reports/2019/09/04/048b0db6-996b-4b76-86f5-0871641076fb.pdf

Story #2: Proof-Of-Vax QR Code Goes Live In Alberta

https://archive.ph/Oa6kn

Belarusian President Claims IMF & World Bank Offered him a Bribe to Impose COVID Restrictions

https://web.archive.org/web/20201224041212/https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/belarusian-president-claims-imf-world-bank-offered-him-a-bribe-to-impose-covid-restrictions/

Transcript of IMF Press Briefing

https://archive.is/vnV67

President Magufuli Dead at 61

https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/18/discuss-president-magufuli-dead-at-61/

Story #3: New Coalition of Musicians Opposing Vax Mandates and Segregation

https://freethenationmusic.com/

Faithless Town – “New World Order” (Official Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtjKNHrGiLI

Know Your Meme: Let’s Go Brandon

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/lets-go-brandon

BRANDON BROWN POST RACE INTERVIEW – 2021 SPARKS 300 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT TALLADEGA

https://youtu.be/9suQV0olw38?t=165

Revolt Begins At Southwest Airlines As Air Traffic Controllers Stage Walkout Over Mandate

https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-revolt-begins-at-southwest-airlines/comments

Let’s Go Brandon Merch

https://libertymaniacs.com/search?q=LET%27S+GO+BRANDON

Intel Supplier Communications – Intel’s Response and its COVID-19 Policy

https://www.intel.com/content/dam/www/central-libraries/us/en/documents/coronavirus-communication.pdf

The New World Next Week Store

https://newworldnextweek.com/

Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media. Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

