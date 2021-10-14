https://www.theblaze.com/news/intruder-kitchen-knives-wheelchair-gun-toting-homeowner

A male intruder broke into an Atlanta home just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, and after entering the Dahlia Avenue residence through a window, police said he grabbed two kitchen knives, WAGA-TV reported.

What happened next?

Investigators told the station the intruder then allegedly entered another room and tried to stab a resident who uses a wheelchair.

But the homeowner intervened in the attempted attack on the disabled resident — and armed himself with something a bit more powerful than a pair of kitchen knives.

Yes, the homeowner had exercised his Second Amendment rights and had a gun at the ready — and wasted no time using it, either.

WAGA noted that the homeowner opened fire on the intruder, shooting him in the stomach and arm.

What happened to the intruder?

The station said paramedics rushed the injured intruder to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Investigators were waiting at the hospital to question the suspect following his surgery, WAGA reported.

According to WGCL-TV, the suspect has been identified as Tyrell Jamal Johnson. Johnson, 36, was charged with burglary and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once he’s released from the hospital, Patch reported, citing police.

Johnson remained in the hospital Thursday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

Johnson is expected to survive his injuries, WGCL noted, adding that it appears Johnson also was arrested in 2017 for aggravated assault (family violence).

What happened to the homeowner and disabled resident?

The homeowner told detectives he didn’t know the intruder and has no idea why his house was targeted, WAGA reported, adding that neither the homeowner nor the disabled resident suffered any injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

