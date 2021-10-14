https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/14/atlanta-home-invasion-intruder-knife-homeowner-gun-crime/

An Atlanta homeowner shot an intruder Wednesday after the intruder grabbed two kitchen knives and attempted to stab a resident in a wheelchair, according to Fox 5.

The intruder allegedly entered the home through the window and then went for the kitchen, Fox 5 reported. Before the intruder was able to stab the resident, the homeowner shot the suspect in the stomach and arm, according to the outlet. The intruder is reportedly in stable condition.

HOMEOWNER FIGHTS BACK: An Atlanta man shot a knife-wielding suspect who broke into his home and tried to attack a person in a wheelchair, police say. https://t.co/jO2jbSFIAJ — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) October 14, 2021

The resident and the homeowner didn’t suffer any injuries from the attack, the outlet reported. Police have not yet charged the intruder.

The homeowner reportedly didn’t know the intruder who broke in and attempted to attack the other resident. (RELATED: ‘Put The Smackdown On This Crime’: Ritzy Neighborhood Files To Separate From Atlanta Over Massive Crime Spike)

An increase in crime led Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to announce in July that he would work with the state assembly to establish a program for Atlanta residents to donate to underfunded police departments for a tax deduction. The “100% dollar-for-dollar” tax credit will be capped at $5,000 per individual or $10,000 per married couple.

Atlanta reported 150 murders in 2020, up 58% from 2019.