FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured outside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured outside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

October 14, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Thursday it gave its green light to Nexi’s planned acquisition of smaller rival SIA but imposed some conditions on the two groups.

Last month Italy’s competition watchdog said it had opened an investigation into Nexi’s merger with SIA, citing antitrust concerns in the country’s digital payments industry.

Italy’s watchdog added that the measures imposed aimed at avoiding discriminations and granting efficiency to any potential new players in the sector.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

