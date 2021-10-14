https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/its-all-just-so-wonderful-dank-knights-thread-about-what-he-likes-most-about-bidens-corrupt-administration-hilariously-perfect/

When you look at it THIS way, yeah, Biden really sucks.

Honestly, if we don’t keep laughing about how horrible everything is right now with the ‘adults’ back in the White House we may never stop throwing up. Or crying. Or crying and throwing up.

It ain’t good.

This thread from Dank Knight though, SPEAKS to and for us:

These are a few of our not-favorite things …

Soaring gas prices.

Empty store shelves.

Right?

If this is what the Democrats meant when they were ‘celebrating’ putting a real statesman back into the Oval Office we’ll take the loudmouth meanie any day. What a disaster.

But wait, there’s more.

It really is abysmal.

So wonderful.

Yup.

Aces.

***

