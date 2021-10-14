https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/its-all-just-so-wonderful-dank-knights-thread-about-what-he-likes-most-about-bidens-corrupt-administration-hilariously-perfect/

When you look at it THIS way, yeah, Biden really sucks.

Honestly, if we don’t keep laughing about how horrible everything is right now with the ‘adults’ back in the White House we may never stop throwing up. Or crying. Or crying and throwing up.

It ain’t good.

This thread from Dank Knight though, SPEAKS to and for us:

Can’t decide what I like more about the current administration — the soaring gas prices, empty store shelves, the fact that most restaurants will say “it’s much easier to just tell you what we have left instead of what we’re out of”, needing great credit to afford a 2×4….…/1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2021

These are a few of our not-favorite things …

Soaring gas prices.

Empty store shelves.

Forced firings and layoffs over vaccine mandates, insulin that only the wealthiest can afford, the abysmally hilarious Afghanistan debacle, the ridiculously low jobs report, shutting down American pipelines while helping Russia pay for theirs, the ports……/2 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2021

Right?

If this is what the Democrats meant when they were ‘celebrating’ putting a real statesman back into the Oval Office we’ll take the loudmouth meanie any day. What a disaster.

But wait, there’s more.

The record high amount of border crossings (while the media ignores it), forcing kindergarteners to wear masks while illegal immigrants test positive and are just released, no ammo just got much worse, tracking every American that has $600 in the bank……/3 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2021

It really is abysmal.

The green new deal, the great reset, build back better (these are all socialist tactics) continuing to pay people to stay home, inflation at a 13 year record high,……..etc, etc, etc…. It’s just all so wonderful. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2021

So wonderful.

Yup.

Aces.

***

