https://www.theepochtimes.com/jan-6-house-of-representatives-select-committee-subpoenas-former-doj-official-jeffrey-clark_4048400.html

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department official as it seeks to investigate former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Division, Jeffrey Clark, was a proponent of Trump’s election fraud claims.

According to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Investigation (pdf), Clark sought to involve the DOJ in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and allegedly worked with Trump to remove Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who reportedly refused Trump’s request.

On Wednesday, the Select Committee sent a letter (pdf) to Clark stating that he must produce records and testify at a deposition on Oct. 29.

“The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chair, said in a statement.

“We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation.”

Protesters are seen inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jacob Chansley (C) and other protesters are seen inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Manuel Blace Ceneta/AP Photo)

The Senate Judiciary Committee said there was “credible evidence” that Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transition of power while serving at the Justice Department.

“You proposed that the department send a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting that they delay certification of their election results and hold a press conference announcing that the department was investigating allegations of voter fraud,” the committee said in its letter to Clark on Wednesday.

“The report further indicates that you engaged in unauthorized investigation of allegations of voter fraud and failed to abide by the Department’s policy on contacts with the White House,” the letter added.

Clark has denied the account.

Clark’s subpoena is the latest issued by the Select Committee, who in September summoned 11 individuals who organized events and rallies leading up to the Capitol breach.

Leaders of Women for America First, a group that hosted the “Save America Rally” on Jan. 6, were among those issued with subpoenas.

The Select Committee has also issued subpoenas to four former members of Trump’s administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon. Meadows, a former congressman, served as Trump’s White House chief of staff. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

So far, over 600 people have been charged with taking part in the breach that saw hundreds of people make their way into the Capitol building while then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers met to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.

Several protesters died on Jan. 6, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer, while dozens of people were injured.

Trump on Sept. 17 said that he believes individuals who are being detained or prosecuted for taking part in the Jan. 6 protest and breach are “being persecuted” by the federal government. The former president has also condemned the violent events of the day, calling it a “heinous attack.”

On Wednesday the former president reiterated his claims about election fraud, stating that the Jan. 6 committee should be focused on “the massive Presidential Election Fraud” that prompted the Capitol breach.

“Why isn’t the January 6th Unselect Committee of partisan hacks studying the massive Presidential Election Fraud, which took place on November 3rd and was the reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington to protest on January 6th?” Trump said in a statement.

“Look at the numbers now being reported on the fraud, which we now call the ‘Really Big Lie.’ You cannot study January 6th without studying the reason it happened, November 3rd. But the Democrats don’t want to do that because they know what took place on Election Day in the Swing States, and beyond.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Katabella Roberts Follow Katabella Roberts is a reporter currently based in Turkey. She covers news and business for The Epoch Times, focusing primarily on the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

