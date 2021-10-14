https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/january-6th-committee-to-refer-steve-bannon-for-criminal-contempt/
BREAKING: Chairman @BennieGThompson announces the Select Committee will move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt. Read the full statement: https://t.co/NzwmvR09pa
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 14, 2021
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson and Liz Cheney
“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke. We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt. I’ve notified the Select Committee that we will convene for a business meeting Tuesday evening to vote on adopting a contempt report.”
Adam Schiff threatened criminal charges yesterday…
JUST IN: Contempt proceedings against Bannon to begin Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Q9rA5QIsdC
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 14, 2021
This Means War