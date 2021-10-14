https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/jen-psaki-explains-that-everythings-going-the-way-it-is-because-weve-made-progress-in-the-economy/

Currently with Biden in the White House the country is experiencing rising gas prices, the cost of heating is expected to increase quite a bit this winter, ports are logjammed, people continue to pour illegally across the southern border, inflation is the highest it’s been in years, and store shelves are expected to get increasingly empty.

But allow Jen Psaki to explain what’s going on here:

PSAKI: “We are at this point because we’ve made progress in the economy.” pic.twitter.com/UVPBKIIoLi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2021

Wow, we’d hate to see what would be happening if they weren’t making progress in the economy!

Jen Psaki tries to justify skyrocketing inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortage by saying at least we aren’t locked down anymore 🤡 🤡 🤡 https://t.co/jEvgP3DBKD — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 14, 2021

The more forward we walk the behinder we get. — FlyEaglesFlyBill (@BiHiRiverOfLife) October 14, 2021

“Two steps forward and five steps back” is progress to this administration.

Like worms make progress on a corpse. https://t.co/egn0nqUbT6 — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 14, 2021

Life would be so much better if I could live in a fantasy world like this Nut. — Neanderthal Dodger Fan (@ebteeiii) October 14, 2021

Not sure they know the definition of ”progress”? https://t.co/oHjoOgwpQv — mark haver (@mark_haver) October 14, 2021

all they do is gaslight. https://t.co/JjSOCorYin — deoccult (@deoccult) October 14, 2021

