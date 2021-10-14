https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/jen-psaki-explains-that-everythings-going-the-way-it-is-because-weve-made-progress-in-the-economy/

Currently with Biden in the White House the country is experiencing rising gas prices, the cost of heating is expected to increase quite a bit this winter, ports are logjammed, people continue to pour illegally across the southern border, inflation is the highest it’s been in years, and store shelves are expected to get increasingly empty.

But allow Jen Psaki to explain what’s going on here:

Wow, we’d hate to see what would be happening if they weren’t making progress in the economy!

“Two steps forward and five steps back” is progress to this administration.

