https://www.oann.com/jj-unit-to-manage-talc-claims-files-for-bankruptcy-protection/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jj-unit-to-manage-talc-claims-files-for-bankruptcy-protection
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files
October 14, 2021
(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its newly created unit that was established to hold and manage claims in the Baby Powder litigation, has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)