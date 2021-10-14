https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-rogan-puts-cnn-doc-sanjay-gupta-on-the-spot-over-covid-risk-to-kids-parents-rejecting-vaccine

“Theoretically, you would be more vulnerable than a young child would be,” the podcast host said, continuing to illustrate his larger point. “You vaccinated would be more vulnerable of a breakthrough infection than a young child would be, statistically speaking, right?”

“Uh, they’re both rare,” Gupta said.

“But you’re not worried about catching it,” Rogan reinforced. “You’re not worried about catching it because you’ve been vaccinated and you think it imparts a certain amount of protection.”

“What I’m saying to you is, I think that ‘not worry’ is the same feeling that a lot of people have about their children,” he continued. “They’re not worried about their healthy children catching it for the same reason you’re not worried about catching it being vaccinated.”

