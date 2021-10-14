https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/joe-rogan-cnn-employee-think-problem-news-network-lies-video/

Joe Rogan had CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his incredibly popular podcast this week and called him out for CNN’s lies.

When Rogan recently came down with COVID, CNN pushed a blatant lie that Rogan was taking a drug made for horses, when in fact he was taking an award winning drug which had been prescribed for him by a doctor.

In an ultimate irony, Rogan’s show will be seen by a lot more people than anything on CNN.

FOX News has details:

Joe Rogan forces Dr. Sanjay Gupta to admit CNN shouldn’t have called his COVID treatment ‘horse dewormer’ Joe Rogan confronted CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta over his network’s claims that the podcast host took “horse dewormer” as a COVID treatment. On Wednesday’s installment of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan grilled the doctor on why someone like him who already had COVID and has antibodies should get vaccinated. “By the way, I’m glad you’re better,” Gupta said. “Thank you,” Rogan responded. “You’re probably the only one at CNN who’s glad… The rest of them are all lying about me taking horse medication.” “That bothered you,” Gupta grinned. “It should bother you too,” Rogan shot back. “They’re lying at your network about people taking human drugs versus drugs for veterinary.” “Calling it a ‘horse dewormer’ is not the most flattering thing, I get that,” Gupta conceded. “It’s a lie,” Rogan pushed back. “It’s a lie on a news network… and it’s a lie that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine.”

Watch the exchange below:

Joe Rogan Making Fake News Squirm pic.twitter.com/BycHRFD54t — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 14, 2021

Rogan is absolutely right here and it’s satisfying to see someone from CNN finally being called out for their lies.

CNN is lucky Rogan didn’t sue them to the moon.

