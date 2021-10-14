https://www.theblaze.com/news/jon-gruden-removed-ring-of-honor-madden-22

After Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this week in the wake of reports featuring years-old emails in which he used language considered racist, homophobic, and sexist, Gruden’s cancellation appears to be in full swing.

What happened?

Just hours after Gruden announced his resignation from the Raiders, one of his former teams — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — said Tuesday that their former coach no longer will be part of the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the team said in a statement. “While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title in 2003.

But wait, there’s more

Not to be outdone, EA Sports also brought the hammer down Tuesday, saying Gruden will be removed from its Madden NFL 22 video game “due to the circumstances” of his resignation — and be replaced by a “generic likeness.”





How did folks react?

While woke observers reveled in Gruden’s subsequent cancellation, others viewed the turn of events a bit differently, calling out the powers that be as hypocrites for singling out Gruden while other NFL figures with questionable histories apparently get a pass.

“Yet I still have literal domestic abusers in the game??” one observer asked in relation to Gruden getting the boot from Madden NFL 22.

Others pointed out that Gruden wasn’t the focal point of the investigation that led to the publication of emails’ language.

“They really ruined this man’s entire legacy/career over an investigation that had nothing to do with him … smh,” one user noted in regard to Gruden’s departure from the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.

Anything else?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on Wednesday morning told ESPN regarding his former head coach’s exit, “I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.”

TheBlaze’s Jason Whitlock on Tuesday wrote that Gruden “broke at least seven of the woke religion’s 10 commandments. His damnation to unemployment and disgrace was inevitable. He’s a sinner cast into the fiery hell of cancel culture. The woke religion disavows forgiveness and mercy. The woke cult prefers retribution for thought crimes.”

