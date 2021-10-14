https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/14/joy-behar-and-sunny-hostin-take-turns-trying-unsuccessfully-to-shame-sherri-shepherd-for-becoming-a-responsible-gun-owner-video/

Former cohost Sherri Shepherd is back at “The View” this week, and things have changed a bit since the last time she sat at that table.

For one, she’s become a gun owner. It makes her feel empowered to protect herself and her family.

And that makes Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin feel sick:

MORE BLACK WOMEN PURCHASING GUNS? With the number of female gun owners on the rise — especially Black women — the co-hosts discuss why and @sherrieshepherd shares why she became a gun owner. https://t.co/Gqk9PM7dM1 pic.twitter.com/4xFLwODzAn — The View (@TheView) October 13, 2021

More black women should be purchasing guns. They have just as much of a right to self-defense as anyone!

So why does Joy Behar find it so offensive and scary? Why is Sunny Hostin trying to make Shepherd feel like a bad mother who’s carelessly putting her family in danger (not to mention falsely claiming that white supremacy is the greatest threat to the black community)? And why are they being applauded for it while Shepherd’s informed decision is met with crickets from the audience?

Can Joy and Sunny just give @sherrieshepherd her moment instead of taking away the main point? Women are safer and empowered with guns❤️ https://t.co/Ke8NnFnWRt — Ashley Mayer (@ashleyamm) October 13, 2021

Im not sure who’s dumber behar or hostin. — NJpatriot (@jpatriot_n) October 13, 2021

Sherri Shepherd is the only one at that table smart and strong enough to take control of her and her family’s safety. The applause should be deafening.

Good for Sherri! — 🌴 Kate 🌴 (@KATELOVES711) October 13, 2021

Good for her!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Gabe ❌ (@cowboyincognito) October 13, 2021

She should consider joining @naaganational National African American Gun Association where there is a wonderful community. — Top Shot Chris Cheng (@TopShotChris) October 14, 2021

Props to you, @sherrieshepherd, for becoming a gun owner. We love seeing women take steps they feel necessary to ensure the safety of their family and themselves. We’re happy to have you! -Megan https://t.co/QfqQSmteGq — Black Rifle LLC (@blackriflellc) October 13, 2021

Welcome to the gun-owning community, @sherrieshepherd. I’d love to have you on @TheReloadSite‘s podcast to discuss your purchase! — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 13, 2021

Good for you @sherrieshepherd. You are your first line of defense. https://t.co/Vx0xG8QDE3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2021

I’m heartened to hear @sherrieshepherd take personal safety into her own hands. Her testimonial on @TheView was simple and logical. She wants to feel empowered as a single Mom, so she can adequately protect her son. She chose to exercise her right to self defense with a gun. https://t.co/3bahGLEiMr — Top Shot Chris Cheng (@TopShotChris) October 14, 2021

Bravo @sherrieshepherd for taking ownership of your own personal safety! By making that purchase and learning how to safely operate it, the empowerment you feel isn’t just a feeling. Now let’s teach the world a lesson on the value of life and we can really make some progress. https://t.co/eP0WkO1zVO — Luke M (@SocialSkywalker) October 13, 2021

