We reported yesterday that the drugstore chain Walgreens announced on Tuesday that five more San Francisco, California locations would be closing next month due to retail theft.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who represents the northern part of San Francisco, lectured congressional reporters Tuesday for not doing a good enough job “selling” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

U.S. House Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on the two stories in a tweet where she asked “Will Pelosi blame this on the media too?”

Will Pelosi blame this on the media too?

In regards to the Walgreens closings, we reported:

The closures include one store that was the scene of a viral video that was shared in June which showed a thief brazenly stuffing items into a garbage bag and then riding out the door on a bicycle.

In the video, a woman recording on her cell phone can be seen urging a security guard who was doing the same to “Call 911” and then exclaiming, “Wow!”

The security guard then attempts to grab the merchandise back as the thief passed on the bicycle, but to no avail.

Fox News reported on Pelosi’s lecturing of the reporters:

A new CBS News poll revealed only 10% of respondents said they knew “a lot of the specifics” of what’s included in Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package. Asked about the low number of Americans informed on the matter, Pelosi placed the blame not on the White House, but on the press.

“Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging, and going forward, how do you sell this?” CBS News’ Nikole Killion wondered.

“Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi responded, saying the media has not done justice to the list of items in the bill, such as Family Medical Leave. “Every time I come here, I go through the list … It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package.”

In a tweet, CBS News described that in response the poll, Pelosi told Killion, “It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package.”

“Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it,” Pelosi insisted.

"Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it," Pelosi insisted.