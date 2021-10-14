https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/15/lets-go-brandon-sign-seen-during-dodgers-giants-game-must-have-something-to-do-with-sf-player-named-brandon-right/
A “Let’s Go Brandon” sign was spotted during the TBS telecast of the Dodgers/Giants game in San Francisco Thursday night. Maybe it has something to do with the Giants’ shortstop Brandon Crawford… or maybe not:
They did not just show the Lets Go Brandon sign at the Giants Dodgers 😂😭😭
— Brandon (@BJensen123) October 15, 2021
In the dodgers giants game they just showed someone in the stands with a Let’s Go Brandon sign🤣🤣
— 🇺🇸Mr.Hatfield🇺🇸 (@Hatfield408) October 15, 2021
They just showed a guy with a Let’s go Brandon sign at the Giants-Dodgers game. Lol
— Lil Feller (@LilFelller) October 15, 2021
TBS just showed a fan in the Giants stands with a “Let’s Go Brandon,” sign. Amazing.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2021
Giants fan with the let’s go Brandon sign in San Fran is epic pic.twitter.com/D4Cc5pY6Ry
— Stock Jockey (@stockjockey77) October 15, 2021
“Brandon” definitely has a cheering section:
“Letd go Brandon” made it in the #Dodgers game. 😂😂😂
“Simple and to the point.” 😂😂
I’m not to sure the announcer gets it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AEotaey9j5
— John Abruzzi (@FreshCoast818) October 15, 2021
Everyone loves Brandon!!! pic.twitter.com/qYWKyiZDe7
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 15, 2021
What a trend!
“Fact-checkers have determined that the fan was referring to Brandon Crawford” pic.twitter.com/JJCSgESVXu
— di9 Dodger For A Day (@Di9Braves) October 15, 2021
Just peeped a “let’s go Brandon” sign at the Dodger-Giant game! Hell yes!!!! #LetsGoBrandon
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 15, 2021
Hey Rob who’s Brandon #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Xrl4VqGIX1
— JJ 🇺🇸 (@johnjimenezz) October 15, 2021
Someone has a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the Giants Vs Dodgers game.
Could be for Brandon Crawford but the Guy holding it looked All-American Patriot so I’ll take either one. pic.twitter.com/azptNUu8r2
— Marc Robertson (@RepublicGinger) October 15, 2021
Either answer is acceptable.