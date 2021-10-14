https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/15/lets-go-brandon-sign-seen-during-dodgers-giants-game-must-have-something-to-do-with-sf-player-named-brandon-right/

A “Let’s Go Brandon” sign was spotted during the TBS telecast of the Dodgers/Giants game in San Francisco Thursday night. Maybe it has something to do with the Giants’ shortstop Brandon Crawford… or maybe not:

“Brandon” definitely has a cheering section:

What a trend!

Either answer is acceptable.

