It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Little Debbie is delivering the sweetest present of them all: its first foray into the ice cream aisle.

The possibilities are endless here.

I’m thinking cosmic brownie ice cream, fudge round ice cream, oatmeal cream pie ice cream sandwiches. I could go on, but I think you get the point.

The Christmas Tree Cake ice cream will be all the goodness of the actual Christmas Tree Cake pieces, along with the obligatory red and green sprinkles, mixed into vanilla ice cream.

Are you drooling yet?

The frozen treat will be available in Walmarts nationwide beginning on November 1st.

So go ahead and schedule that grocery pickup order because they’re only available while supplies last, and the company is expecting to run out by mid-December.

