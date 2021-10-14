https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-county-update-family-of-alleged-rape-victim-to-sue-school-district

The family of a girl who was allegedly raped in her school bathroom is pursuing civil action against Loudoun County Public Schools under the provisions of Title IX after the release of The Daily Wire’s blockbuster report, alleging that Loudoun County Public Schools covered up the sexual assault.

As The Daily Wire exclusively reported, the victim’s father, Scott Smith, said that a boy allegedly wearing a skirt went into a girls’ bathroom at a local high school where he sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter.

“Juvenile records are sealed, but Smith’s attorney Elizabeth Lancaster told The Daily Wire that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school,” The Daily Wire reported.

In a press release distributed on Thursday, the parents of the young girl stated:

Subsequent to the sexual assault on our daughter, Loudoun County Public Schools formalized the policy regarding restroom use that was easily exploitable by a potential sexual assailant. Because of poor planning and misguided policies, Loudoun Schools failed to institute even minimal safeguards to protect students from sexual assaults.

Smith was arrested after attending a school board meeting where the topic of a transgender policy was raised. At the meeting, the superintendent said that concerns about the policy were misplaced since the school system had no record of any assault occurring in any school bathroom.

Smith has said he was then confronted by a left-wing community activist who told him she didn’t believe his daughter. A police officer pulled on his arm, and Smith yanked it away, which led to an altercation. “Before he knew it, Smith says, he was hit in the face, handcuffed, and dragged across the floor, with his pants pulled down. Images of the incident were splashed on televisions and newspapers across the world,” The Daily Wire noted.

Bill Stanley of The Stanley Law Group, which is representing the family, stated:

The conduct of Loudoun County Schools and the Loudoun School Board directly resulted in the brutal rape of the Smith’s daughter at Stone Bridge High. It only takes an instant to see how Loudoun County Schools have adversely affected this family, and have harmed their daughter. To date, no one with Loudoun County Public Schools or the School Board has been held accountable for the wrong done to the Smith family. Our firm intends to rectify that. We will fight the wrongful and unconstitutional criminal charges against Mr. Smith in circuit court. We will protect the interests of their daughter at every turn of the legal process. And, we will pursue federal Title IX actions against the local government and all officials who are responsible for allowing this harm to come to the Smith[s’] daughter.

Following the alleged rape of the victim, the same male student who allegedly attacked Smith’s daughter was transferred to a different school where he allegedly assaulted another victim.

As the Smiths said in the press release, “The sexual assault on our daughter and the subsequent sexual assault by the same individual were both predictable and preventable.”

They added, “The facts are that a male student claiming to be ‘gender fluid’ was permitted to enter the girls’ bathroom on May 28 and sexually assault our daughter. Making matters worse, the school system repeatedly failed to protect her thereafter.”

“Then, they concealed the sexual assault from the public while considering formalizing a bathroom access policy that would have – and now has – increased the likelihood of sexual assaults like these,” they continued. “As a result, our daughter and our family has suffered, and continue to suffer, from the very real consequences of a policy that endangers the safety of every student.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

In a full statement on Wednesday, LCPS acknowledged the incident but again maintained that the matter was reported to authorities and that the school was prohibited from any further investigation until the criminal probe had concluded. LCPS also appeared to defend transferring the alleged attacker to a different school in the district, noting that it had to follow Title IX procedures for a student accused of sexual assault.

