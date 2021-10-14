https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/marine-officer-receives-formal-reprimand-and-fine-criticizing-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Marine Corps officer who was jailed following viral social media posts in which he criticized the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, has been fined $5,000 to be docked from his pay, as well a formal military reprimand.

According to Fox News, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. agreed to the Military’s disciplinary action, following him pleading guilty to six misdemeanor charges the Military brought against him. Some of the charges include conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and dereliction of duties.

The military judge wanted to fine Scheller two months’ worth of pay but decided against it due to Scheller being in the brig for more than a week.

Scheller’s sentence was much less than the prosecution originally wanted, which included forfeiture of pay for up to six months alongside the letter of reprimand.

However, during the sentencing hearing on Thursday, the judge noted Scheller’s nearly two-decade career in the Marines and his previously spotless record.

