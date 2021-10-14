https://hannity.com/media-room/mcauliffe-meltdown-dem-erupts-when-asked-whether-parents-should-be-in-charge-of-education/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcauliffe-meltdown-dem-erupts-when-asked-whether-parents-should-be-in-charge-of-education

THERE IT IS: Terry McAuliffe Says ‘I Don’t Think Parents Should Be Telling Schools What They Should Teach’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.29.21

Democrat Terry McAuliffe debated his Republican challenger in Virginia this week where he weighed-in on the state’s education system, saying he doesn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe told the crowd.

Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

The state’s school system has become a national focal point over issues like Critical Race Theory, the treatment of transgender children, and others.

Virginia’s Department of Education is also urging local districts across the commonwealth to abandon “gendered” events like the “Father-Daughter Dance” and other “sex-segregated activities.”

“The department’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools was developed pursuant to legislation passed last year by the state legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam,” reports JustTheNews.com.

Virginia imposes new transgender rules on schools: – Eliminate gender-based practices

– End gender-based homecoming/prom court

– Cancel events like “Father-Daughter Dances”

– Overnight lodging for field trips based on gender identity, not biological sex.https://t.co/mpKMXrRTu9 — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) July 1, 2021

“The rules were quietly promulgated earlier this year, but generated interest and controversy late this month as some school officials publicized efforts to come in line with the guidance,” adds the website.

“Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” it states, citing “practices that may be based on gender” such as “grouping students for class activities, gender-based homecoming or prom courts, limitations on who can attend as ‘couples’ at school dances, and gender-based events such as father-daughter dances.”

Watch McAuliffe’s comments above.