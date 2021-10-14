https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/576883-mccabe-wins-back-full-fbi-pension-after-being-fired-by-trump

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabeAndrew George McCabeAndrew McCabe says Nassar case represents ‘worst dereliction of duty’ he’s seen at FBI Capitol Police warning of potential for violence during rally backing rioters: report McCabe says law enforcement should take upcoming right-wing rally ‘very seriously’ MORE will receive his missed pension payments worth about $200,000 and other benefits after he settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The settlement, released Thursday, reversed McCabe’s March 2018 firing and allowed him to officially retire and receive benefits. The government will also pay for $500,000 of McCabe’s legal fees, The New York Times first reported.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsOvernight Hillicon Valley — Apple issues security update against spyware vulnerability Stanford professors ask DOJ to stop looking for Chinese spies at universities in US Overnight Energy & Environment — Democrats detail clean electricity program MORE fired McCabe just a day before he was scheduled to retire with full benefits. The firing came amid allegations that McCabe lied about leaking information about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcAuliffe brings in big guns as Democratic worries grow over Virginia Democrats brace for tough election year in Nevada The Memo: Anti-democratic fears rise as GOP stokes election doubts MORE’s use of a private email account, though prosecutors did not charge McCabe with making false statements to law enforcement, the Times noted.

In 2019, the former deputy director filed a lawsuit claiming his firing was politically motivated.

McCabe drew the ire of former President Trump Donald TrumpTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter Trump calls into Take Back Virginia Rally to hype Youngkin Overnight Defense & National Security — Partisan extremism poses ‘growing problem’ among veterans MORE by being a leader in early Russia-related investigations that prompted questions of whether Trump had obstructed justice.

“For 140 years, civil servants like Andrew McCabe have been the federal government’s backbone, pledging their loyalty to the Constitution rather than to any politician or political party,” McCabe’s attorney Murad Hussain said in a statement regarding Thursday’s settlement.

“This settlement and the district court’s rulings make clear that attempts to corrupt the federal workforce through partisan intimidation and improper political influence will not go unanswered,” Hussain added.

McCabe also released a statement, saying, “Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and Civil Service personnel decisions.”

“I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the F.B.I. to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

The Justice Department did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement.

The Hill has reached out to the DOJ for comment.

