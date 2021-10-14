https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/576852-meteorite-crashes-through-womans-bedroom-ceiling-narrowly-missing

A woman in British Columbia, Canada is thankfully unhurt after a meteorite came crashing down through her bedroom ceiling and landed on her bed, narrowly missing her.

The New York Times reports 66-year-old Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep on the night of Oct. 3 when she awoke to the sound of a crash and her barking dog, and realized she was covered in drywall debris.

Shortly after, she found a hole in her bedroom ceiling and thought a tree may have fallen on her house and called 911.

But while on the phone with the operator, she noticed a rock about the size of a man’s fist was nestled between her two pillows.

“Oh, my gosh,” she told the operator, according to the Times. “There’s a rock in my bed.”

An officer who arrived on the scene speculated the rock may have come from a nearby construction site, where blasts had previously occurred for work on a highway. But the officer determined no blasts had occurred on that night. The officer then correctly assumed the 2.8-pound rock came from outer space.

Researchers later confirmed the rock was indeed a meteorite from an asteroid and noted others in the area had heard two loud blasts and seen a fireball flying across the sky, according to the Times.

“It just seems surreal,” Hamilton told the Times. “Then I’ll go in and look in the room and, yep, there’s still a hole in my ceiling. Yep, that happened.”

Millions of meteoroids travel through Earth’s atmosphere every day, but most are small and burn up quickly in the atmosphere, while very few hit the ground.

