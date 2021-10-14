https://thepostmillennial.com/linkedin-china-only-app-censorship
Culture Oct 14, 2021 6:10 PM
EST
LinkedIn announced it plans to create a “China-only” app following recent controversy when the platform blocked Chinese users from viewing profiles of American journalists reporting on the CCP.
Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99
LinkedIn announced it plans to create a “China-only” app following recent controversy when the platform blocked Chinese users from viewing profiles of American journalists reporting on the CCP.
According to Axios, LinkedIn announced Thursday that it would “sunset the localized version of its app in China and will instead launch a new job boards app called ‘InJobs’ later this year.”
In a statement, the company said it is enacting these changes due to “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” The company noted the new strategy is based “on helping China-based professionals find jobs in China and Chinese companies find quality candidates.”
“While we’ve found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” the company said.
A few weeks ago, national and foreign affairs reporter Melissa Chan received a LinkedIn alert concerning “prohibited content” that will not be viewable to users of the social media platform in China. Chan speculated that the alleged violation “could be many offenses” from her piece about Uyghurs in exile to her essay on democracy.
Chan called the LinkedIn flagging, which she announced across her accounts on Thursday, a personal example of “how China’s authoritarianism flexes beyond its borders so that I, an American using a US corporate product, is impacted.”
The notifying LinkedIn message to Chan read: “Your LinkedIn profile is an integral part of how you present your professional self to the world.”
“That’s why we believe it’s important to inform you that due to the presence of prohibited content located in the Publications section of your Linkedin profile, your profile and your public activity, such as your comments and items you share with your network, will not be made viewable in China,” the notice continued.
Chan’s profile and activity remain viewable throughout the rest of the countries in which Linkedin is available. LinkedIn told Chan she may reply to the case for up to 14 days, although its status is marked “Closed.”
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.