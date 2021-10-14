Fansidea Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99 with

LinkedIn announced it plans to create a “China-only” app following recent controversy when the platform blocked Chinese users from viewing profiles of American journalists reporting on the CCP.

According to Axios, LinkedIn announced Thursday that it would “sunset the localized version of its app in China and will instead launch a new job boards app called ‘InJobs’ later this year.”

In a statement, the company said it is enacting these changes due to “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” The company noted the new strategy is based “on helping China-based professionals find jobs in China and Chinese companies find quality candidates.”

“While we’ve found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” the company said.

A few weeks ago, national and foreign affairs reporter Melissa Chan received a LinkedIn alert concerning “prohibited content” that will not be viewable to users of the social media platform in China. Chan speculated that the alleged violation “could be many offenses” from her piece about Uyghurs in exile to her essay on democracy.

Chan called the LinkedIn flagging, which she announced across her accounts on Thursday, a personal example of “how China’s authoritarianism flexes beyond its borders so that I, an American using a US corporate product, is impacted.”

The notifying LinkedIn message to Chan read: “Your LinkedIn profile is an integral part of how you present your professional self to the world.”

“That’s why we believe it’s important to inform you that due to the presence of prohibited content located in the Publications section of your Linkedin profile, your profile and your public activity, such as your comments and items you share with your network, will not be made viewable in China,” the notice continued.