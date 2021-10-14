https://www.oann.com/more-than-40-feared-dead-in-fire-in-southern-taiwan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=more-than-40-feared-dead-in-fire-in-southern-taiwan



Smoke is seen as a fire blazes at Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in this still frame obtained from social media video dated early October 14, 2021. CHANG YU CHEN /via REUTERS Smoke is seen as a fire blazes at Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in this still frame obtained from social media video dated early October 14, 2021. CHANG YU CHEN /via REUTERS

October 14, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 people and injured another 41, the government said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.

The Kaohsiung fire department said in a statement that after completing a search of the building they were able to confirm 46 deaths.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.

The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame.

(Reporting by Ben BlanchardEditing by Peter Graff)

